Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has admitted that he sold ammunition to Western countries that can transfer it to Ukraine, but notes that this is not a Serbian contribution to one of the warring parties. He said this in an interview with AFP, writes UNN.

Details

In a recent interview published by the Financial Times, Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic admitted that the country sold hundreds of millions of euros worth of ammunition to Western countries, which were probably sent to Ukraine to help repel the invasion of Russian troops.

According to the report, Serbia exported ammunition that came to Ukraine through third parties, worth about 800 million euros, and this figure, according to Vucevic, is largely accurate.

"This is not a Serbian contribution to one of the warring parties," Vucevic insisted.

"I don't want to prevent companies from selling our ammunition to Spain, the Czech Republic, the United States... because it is not prohibited and it is not immoral for us to produce weapons and ammunition which, unfortunately, are also used where there is war," he said.

Addition

Serbia is a rare exception in Europe after Belgrade refused to join sanctions against Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Serbia has relied for many years on the support of the Kremlin and Beijing to prevent the UN from recognizing Kosovo as an independent state.