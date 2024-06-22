Serbia sold 800 million euros worth of ammunition to Western countries, which then ended up in Ukraine-mass media

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2740 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92813 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105312 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121281 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190113 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234276 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143704 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181816 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66536 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74012 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101455 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87471 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31821 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92812 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87483 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105312 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101468 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121281 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1748 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4990 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12002 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13616 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17559 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Serbia sold 800 million euros worth of ammunition to Western countries, which then ended up in Ukraine-mass media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80130 views

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Serbia sold ammunition worth almost 800 million euros to Western countries, which was supplied to Ukraine through third parties, despite the fact that they were not officially exported to either Ukraine or Russia.

Serbia sold 800 million euros worth of ammunition to Western countries, which then ended up in Ukraine-mass media

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Serbia has sold almost 800 million euros worth of ammunition to Western countries, which then ended up in Ukraine. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he was not interested in where these shells hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

According to the newspaper, the export of ammunition from Serbia, which came to Ukraine through third parties since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, is approximately 800 million euros.

"This is part of our economic recovery... Yes, we export our ammunition. We can't export to either Ukraine or Russia, but we had a lot of contracts with the Americans, Spaniards, Czechs, etc. what they will do with this in the end is their job. Even if I know where the ammunition is going, it's not my job. My job is to ensure that we handle our ammunition legally, so that we sell it. I need to take care of my people, that's all. That's all I can say. We have friends in Kiev and Moscow. These are our" Slavic brothers, " Vucic said.

The publication notes that Vucic resisted Western pressure to adopt a sanctions regime against Russia. He also tried to play it safe and keep his distance between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Europe and the United States have worked for years to distance Vucic from Putin," the Western diplomat said, adding that the decisive player was US Ambassador Christopher Gill, who arrived in Belgrade a month after the full - scale invasion.

"Everyone expected Gill to fight Vucic, but his only goal is to distance Belgrade from Moscow. He succeeded. Vucic hasn't met with Putin in years or even called him. And, of course, there are issues of supplying weapons that enter Ukraine," the diplomat added.

The publication adds that Serbia's participation in the flow of ammunition to Ukraine is quite veiled, so official data do not reflect it. The Kiel Institute of world economy, which monitors support for Ukraine, did not directly track Serbian activities and did not find systematic evidence of Serbian contributions.

Recall

In May, Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed support for Ukraine in its war against Russia after meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, but did not commit to sanctions against Moscow.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31