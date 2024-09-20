September 20: World Cleanup Day, Rice Day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
September 20: World Cleanup Day, Rice Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 128505 views

For the first time, World Cleanup Day was held in 2018, when its participants managed to collect more than 80 thousand tons of garbage around the world. This year, at least 100 million people from 197 countries will join World Cleanup Day.

Today, on September 20, millions of people from around the world can join the World Cleanup Day, UNN reports.

World Cleanup Day is a global event that brings together people from all over the world to clean up the planet. The event aims to draw attention to the problem of waste, including litter on the water.

For the first time, World Cleanup Day was held in 2018, when its participants managed to collect more than 80 thousand tons of garbage around the world.

The slogan of the event in 2024 is "Make room for life". According to the organizers, this year at least 100 million people from 197 countries will join the World Cleanup Day.

September 20 is also World Rice Day.

The birthplace of rice is China. Some scientists believe that the cultivation of this cereal crop began more than seven thousand years ago.

For a long time, rice was known only in Asia, it was not grown in ancient Egypt, and there is no mention of rice in the Bible.

In the 13th century, rice was first brought to Europe by Arab conquerors From Spain, rice made its way to France and Italy, where local peasants even began to grow it. However, due to the lack of technology, rice yields were very low. Rice brought from China was quite expensive and was considered a delicacy.

In the seventeenth century, trading companies began importing large quantities of rice from European colonies, which led to a decline in the price of rice. At the same time, peasants in southern Europe mastered the technology and gradually began to grow rice themselves.

Rice was grown in Ukraine in the 1930s. Before Russia's occupation of Crimea, Ukraine met almost 70% of its domestic rice needs.

At present, Ukrainian farmers meet about 30% of Ukraine's rice needs. Most of it is imported from Asian countries.

For lovers of rice dishes, today is a suitable gastronomic holiday - World Paella Day.

Paella is a traditional Spanish dish made from rice, vegetables, chicken, and seafood.

The most popular Paella Day is celebrated in Valencia, where chefs from many countries gather at the marina to cook paella according to their own recipes and compete for the  World Paella Day Cup.

Today, on the third Friday of September, wine lovers can celebrate the International Grenache Grape Day.

Grenache is a red grape variety that was developed in southern Spain in the mid-17th century. It was one of the first grape varieties to reach Australia. Since the XIX century, the variety began to spread across Europe. Despite its Spanish origin, today the largest grenache plantations are located in France.

Since 2015, the International University Sports Day has been celebrated on September 20 at the initiative of UNESCO.

The date was chosen in honor of the fact that the first official international student competitions took place on September 20, 1924. Over the years, they gained popularity and in 1949 the International University Sports Federation was established.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the great martyrs Eustathius, his wife Theopistia, and their sons Agapius and Theopistus.

According to legend, once while hunting, Eustathius saw an image of the crucified Jesus Christ between the antlers of a deer. The man took it as a sign. He became a Christian, and his wife and children were baptized.

At this point, a black streak began in Yevstafii's life: all his servants and livestock died, and his wife and children left him.

But the man bravely withstood all the trials. Eustathius was reunited with his family, became a prominent military leader, and yet did not deny Jesus.

One day, Emperor Hadrian organized a lavish pagan festival and ordered Eustathius to sacrifice to the pagan gods. The man refused. The furious ruler ordered Eustathius, his wife, and sons to be executed.

On September 20, Andrii, Yevhen, Oleksandr, and Vitalii celebrate their name days.

