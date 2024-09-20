September 20: World Cleanup Day, Rice Day

Today, on September 20, millions of people from around the world can join the World Cleanup Day, UNN reports.

World Cleanup Day is a global event that brings together people from all over the world to clean up the planet. The event aims to draw attention to the problem of waste, including litter on the water.

For the first time, World Cleanup Day was held in 2018, when its participants managed to collect more than 80 thousand tons of garbage around the world.

The slogan of the event in 2024 is "Make room for life". According to the organizers, this year at least 100 million people from 197 countries will join the World Cleanup Day.

September 20 is also World Rice Day.

The birthplace of rice is China. Some scientists believe that the cultivation of this cereal crop began more than seven thousand years ago.

For a long time, rice was known only in Asia, it was not grown in ancient Egypt, and there is no mention of rice in the Bible.

In the 13th century, rice was first brought to Europe by Arab conquerors From Spain, rice made its way to France and Italy, where local peasants even began to grow it. However, due to the lack of technology, rice yields were very low. Rice brought from China was quite expensive and was considered a delicacy.

In the seventeenth century, trading companies began importing large quantities of rice from European colonies, which led to a decline in the price of rice. At the same time, peasants in southern Europe mastered the technology and gradually began to grow rice themselves.

Rice was grown in Ukraine in the 1930s. Before Russia's occupation of Crimea, Ukraine met almost 70% of its domestic rice needs.

At present, Ukrainian farmers meet about 30% of Ukraine's rice needs. Most of it is imported from Asian countries.

For lovers of rice dishes, today is a suitable gastronomic holiday - World Paella Day.

Paella is a traditional Spanish dish made from rice, vegetables, chicken, and seafood.

The most popular Paella Day is celebrated in Valencia, where chefs from many countries gather at the marina to cook paella according to their own recipes and compete for the World Paella Day Cup.

Today, on the third Friday of September, wine lovers can celebrate the International Grenache Grape Day.

Grenache is a red grape variety that was developed in southern Spain in the mid-17th century. It was one of the first grape varieties to reach Australia. Since the XIX century, the variety began to spread across Europe. Despite its Spanish origin, today the largest grenache plantations are located in France.

Since 2015, the International University Sports Day has been celebrated on September 20 at the initiative of UNESCO.

The date was chosen in honor of the fact that the first official international student competitions took place on September 20, 1924. Over the years, they gained popularity and in 1949 the International University Sports Federation was established.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the great martyrs Eustathius, his wife Theopistia, and their sons Agapius and Theopistus.

According to legend, once while hunting, Eustathius saw an image of the crucified Jesus Christ between the antlers of a deer. The man took it as a sign. He became a Christian, and his wife and children were baptized.

At this point, a black streak began in Yevstafii's life: all his servants and livestock died, and his wife and children left him.

But the man bravely withstood all the trials. Eustathius was reunited with his family, became a prominent military leader, and yet did not deny Jesus.

One day, Emperor Hadrian organized a lavish pagan festival and ordered Eustathius to sacrifice to the pagan gods. The man refused. The furious ruler ordered Eustathius, his wife, and sons to be executed.

On September 20, Andrii, Yevhen, Oleksandr, and Vitalii celebrate their name days.