Scheme of evasion from mobilization in Mykolaiv RRTC: employee detained

An employee of the Mykolaiv Regional Military and Civilian Personnel Center was detained and notified of suspicion because he participated in a scheme to make money on persons eligible for mobilization. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

“The illegal mechanism has been in place since the beginning of 2024. Two employees of the Mykolaiv regional territorial center for recruitment and social support offered “help” to those wishing to avoid mobilization,” the statement said.

The cost of “services” for the production of false medical documentation with false diagnoses during the preliminary medical examination ranged from 4 to 5 thousand US dollars.

According to the SBI, for an additional payment of an average of $3,000, conscripts were removed from military registration or received the status of “fit for service in the TCC and JV and rear military units.

On January 9, 2025, an employee of the center was detained while receiving a bribe of $4,500. He was served a notice of suspicion of trading in influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for 60 days with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 1 million.

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 8 years in prison.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to his accomplice is being resolved.

The investigation is ongoing, and the SBI is identifying all persons involved in the scheme.

Recall

In 2024, the SBI investigated 287 cases of men being trafficked abroad. Suspicion notices were served to 120 officials, and UAH 11.4 million in bribes were seized.