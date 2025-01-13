ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 34261 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143394 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125144 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132916 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132749 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168828 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110250 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162380 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Scheme of evasion from mobilization in Mykolaiv RRTC: employee detained

Scheme of evasion from mobilization in Mykolaiv RRTC: employee detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26511 views

An employee of the Mykolaiv TCC was detained for organizing a scheme to avoid mobilization for 4-5 thousand dollars. The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison, and other participants are being investigated.

An employee of the Mykolaiv Regional Military and Civilian Personnel Center was detained and notified of suspicion because he participated in a scheme to make money on persons eligible for mobilization. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

“The illegal mechanism has been in place since the beginning of 2024. Two employees of the Mykolaiv regional territorial center for recruitment and social support offered “help” to those wishing to avoid mobilization,” the statement said.

The cost of “services” for the production of false medical documentation with false diagnoses during the preliminary medical examination ranged from 4 to 5 thousand US dollars.

According to the SBI, for an additional payment of an average of $3,000, conscripts were removed from military registration or received the status of “fit for service in the TCC and JV and rear military units.

On January 9, 2025, an employee of the center was detained while receiving a bribe of $4,500. He was served a notice of suspicion of trading in influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for 60 days with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 1 million.

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 8 years in prison.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to his accomplice is being resolved.

The investigation is ongoing, and the SBI is identifying all persons involved in the scheme.

Recall 

In 2024, the SBI investigated 287 cases of men being trafficked abroad. Suspicion notices were served to 120 officials, and UAH 11.4 million in bribes were seized.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv

Contact us about advertising