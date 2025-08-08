SBU reacted to NABU's statement on the disclosure of materials in the Magamedrasulov case

The SBU commented on the statement by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos about publishing all materials regarding the involvement of two Bureau employees in pro-Russian influences, emphasizing that separate information and separate materials were provided, confirming the validity of the announced suspicions against 2 NABU employees, UNN reports.

The SBU commented on statements from the heads of NABU and SAP. In particular, regarding the claims that "materials of criminal proceedings were not provided to NABU, nor to the media."

In accordance with the requirements of criminal procedural legislation, pre-trial investigation materials constitute a secret of the investigation. Investigative bodies are not obliged to disclose any information from pre-trial proceedings beyond the limits defined by law - the SBU states.

It is noted that all available evidence subject to disclosure was officially published by the SBU on July 21, including authentic audio recordings of the persons involved:

•⁠ ⁠"SBU and OGP detained one of the NABU detective chiefs on suspicion of doing business in the Russian Federation"

•⁠ ⁠"SBU and OGP exposed a current People's Deputy of Ukraine working for the Russian Federation: he had significant influence on NABU's activities"

•⁠ ⁠"SBU and OGP detained an FSB 'mole' within NABU: he was supervised by the deputy head of Yanukovych's security" bit.ly/45yhmLo

At the same time, on August 7, SBU investigators provided the head of NABU with separate information and separate materials confirming the validity of the announced suspicions against 2 NABU employees. The entire body of evidence will be provided exclusively to the court - in the manner prescribed by procedural norms - the SBU claims.

NABU will request the publication of all materials regarding the involvement of two detectives in cooperation with the Russian Federation

Regarding claims of alleged "pressure on certain people to testify that there are indeed Russian influences in NABU"

The SBU states that no pressure on "certain people" is happening or can happen.

"And the influence on NABU by People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko from the pro-Russian OPZZh party, which is banned in Ukraine, is evidenced, in particular, by authentic recordings of his own conversations. Separately, we remind you: during searches at the People's Deputy's place of residence in Ukraine (in the house where his close relatives currently live), materials of covert investigative actions and questionnaires of NABU detectives were found," the SBU states.

Therefore, it is noted that any statements by a representative of the pro-Russian OPZZh party about "danger to life" are considered an attempt to avoid criminal liability.

"Fedir Khrystenko, who left the territory of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Parts 1, 2 of Article 111 (treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law) and Part 2 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the SBU reminds.

Regarding the claim that "NABU detective R. Magamedrasulov was allegedly detained for documenting a well-known businessman"

The SBU states that all claims and rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen are untrue.

"As the investigation established, the person involved had contacts with representatives of the aggressor country and acted as an intermediary in the sale of his father's batches of technical hemp to the Russian Federation (Republic of Dagestan). Having studied the case materials and substantial evidence, the court remanded R. Magamedrasulov in custody until September 16 without the right to bail. Any statements by third parties who deliberately manipulate facts, subjectively evaluate the materials published by the Service, 'forgetting' about trade with the Russian Federation, are unacceptable," the statement says.

SBU refutes that NABU employee Magamedrasulov was detained because of Mindich

Ruslan Magamedrasulov has been notified of suspicion under Article 111-2 (complicity with the aggressor state) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He is suspected of doing business in the Russian Federation (acting as an intermediary in the sale of his father's batches of technical hemp to the Republic of Dagestan). The father of the Bureau employee, a citizen of the Russian Federation, Sentyabr Magamedrasulov, also received a suspicion and a preventive measure in the form of detention.