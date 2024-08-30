Russia's strike on civilian infrastructure in Sumy: the consequences are clear
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Sumy killed 2 people. Rescuers have localized a large-scale fire, destroyed buildings, and are continuing to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
In Sumy, rescuers managed to localize a large-scale fire that started as a result of a Russian strike on the city's civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary information, the enemy attack killed two people and injured 13, the State Emergency Service reported, UNN reported.
The Russian attack caused a large-scale fire! Buildings and premises have been destroyed. Rescuers are working at the scene. Special firefighting equipment has been deployed, including for high-altitude work and water delivery. The fire has been localized. The works are ongoing
Preliminarily, 2 people died as a result of the strike - one died in the hospital from her injuries, and the body of another was unblocked by the State Emergency Service. According to doctors, 13 people were injured.
