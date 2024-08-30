Russia's strike on civilian infrastructure in Sumy: the consequences are clear

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Russia's strike on civilian infrastructure in Sumy: the consequences are clear

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21328 views

A Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Sumy killed 2 people. Rescuers have localized a large-scale fire, destroyed buildings, and are continuing to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

In Sumy, rescuers managed to localize a large-scale fire that started as a result of a Russian strike on the city's civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary information, the enemy attack killed two people and injured 13, the State Emergency Service reported, UNN reported

The Russian attack caused a large-scale fire! Buildings and premises have been destroyed. Rescuers are working at the scene. Special firefighting equipment has been deployed, including for high-altitude work and water delivery.  The fire has been localized. The works are ongoing

- , the SES said.

 Preliminarily, 2 people died as a result of the strike - one died in the hospital from her injuries, and the body of another was unblocked by the State Emergency Service. According to doctors, 13 people were injured.

Black smoke and excessive concentrations of harmful substances in Sumy after the Russian air strike: recommendations for the population30.08.24, 13:04 • 17143 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

