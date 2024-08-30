Black smoke and excessive concentrations of harmful substances in Sumy after the Russian air strike: recommendations for the population

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Black smoke and excessive concentrations of harmful substances in Sumy after the Russian air strike: recommendations for the population

Black smoke and excessive concentrations of harmful substances in Sumy after the Russian air strike: recommendations for the population

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17142 views

An air strike on Sumy's industrial infrastructure caused a fire. A slight excess of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen concentrations was detected, and residents are advised to take precautionary measures.

As a result of an air strike on the industrial infrastructure of Sumy, a fire broke out and black smoke rose, a slight excess of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide concentration was preliminarily detected, residents are advised to close windows, limit their stay outside and carefully treat things that were exposed to smoke in the open air, the Sumy RMA reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Today, in the morning, the enemy carried out an air strike on the industrial infrastructure of the regional center. As a result of the hit, the premises of one of the enterprises caught fire. The liquidation of the consequences of the enemy attack is underway. Black smoke is still visible in the sky over Sumy

- RMA reported in Telegram.

In order to monitor the state of atmospheric air, specialists of the Sumy Laboratory Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, as indicated, are taking atmospheric air samples to conduct air quality tests for chemicals at three points.

According to the preliminary results, a slight excess of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide concentrations was detected

- indicated in the RMA.

Also, the Sumy Regional Center for Hydrometeorology is reportedly conducting research on atmospheric air samples taken at stationary air monitoring stations in Sumy.

"Until the fire is completely extinguished and the results of the research are received, residents of Sumy are advised to close windows and stay outdoors less, especially for people prone to allergic reactions, limit children's exposure to the street as much as possible, and carefully treat things and food that were outdoors during the smoke," the RMA said.

No diseases due to Seim pollution in Sumy region, monitoring of the situation continues - RMA29.08.24, 14:56 • 11126 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarHealth

