Black smoke and excessive concentrations of harmful substances in Sumy after the Russian air strike: recommendations for the population

As a result of an air strike on the industrial infrastructure of Sumy, a fire broke out and black smoke rose, a slight excess of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide concentration was preliminarily detected, residents are advised to close windows, limit their stay outside and carefully treat things that were exposed to smoke in the open air, the Sumy RMA reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Today, in the morning, the enemy carried out an air strike on the industrial infrastructure of the regional center. As a result of the hit, the premises of one of the enterprises caught fire. The liquidation of the consequences of the enemy attack is underway. Black smoke is still visible in the sky over Sumy - RMA reported in Telegram.

In order to monitor the state of atmospheric air, specialists of the Sumy Laboratory Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, as indicated, are taking atmospheric air samples to conduct air quality tests for chemicals at three points.

According to the preliminary results, a slight excess of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide concentrations was detected - indicated in the RMA.

Also, the Sumy Regional Center for Hydrometeorology is reportedly conducting research on atmospheric air samples taken at stationary air monitoring stations in Sumy.

"Until the fire is completely extinguished and the results of the research are received, residents of Sumy are advised to close windows and stay outdoors less, especially for people prone to allergic reactions, limit children's exposure to the street as much as possible, and carefully treat things and food that were outdoors during the smoke," the RMA said.

