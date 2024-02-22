Russians use high-speed ATVs in Zaporizhzhia sector, but Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy them - Likhoviy

The enemy is increasingly using lightweight and maneuverable ATVs, among other things, as a vehicle to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield. The Russian armed forces also use ATVs in small-scale assaults, but the Ukrainian armed forces destroy them - three invaders' ATVs have been neutralized in the last two days.

This was reported by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Tavriya Defense Forces Dmytro Lykhoviy on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, the enemy continues to conduct assaults on foot, with small infantry groups, but also with the use of ATVs - this is a new feature for them. While one ATV was destroyed the day before yesterday, three ATVs were destroyed and damaged yesterday, February 21. ," said Lykhovoy.

When asked about the use of ATVs by the occupiers, the official said the following:

Last year, military analysts, if you look in the archives, wrote about the use of ATVs on the battlefield. They also talked about a vehicle for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield, because they are light and maneuverable, low-noise, but there are also disadvantages: the load, because it is a small machine, and they are open to attack. - Likhovoy said.

But he also noted that these ATVs are fast: it depends on the terrain, on the weather conditions.

Now they are able to use them. But as we can see, they are being destroyed as well - Likhovoy added

Russian occupants in the Avdiivka sector somewhat intensified their attempts to conduct offensive actions.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy denied the New York Times article's claim that hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers were captured during the withdrawal from Avdiivka, saying the article spreads unsubstantiated Russian propaganda.

