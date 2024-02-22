Russians use high-speed ATVs in Zaporizhzhia sector, but Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy them - Likhoviy

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41467 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 162139 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96197 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 336569 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275596 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204688 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239396 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253515 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159615 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372580 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 88190 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 162139 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 336569 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 233321 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275596 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28427 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41917 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35165 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 99221 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105859 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians use high-speed ATVs in Zaporizhzhia sector, but Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy them - Likhoviy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22880 views

Over the past two days, the Ukrainian military destroyed three Russian ATVs used to evacuate wounded soldiers or conduct small-scale assaults in the Zaporizhzhya sector.

Russians use high-speed ATVs in Zaporizhzhia sector, but Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy them - Likhoviy

The enemy is increasingly using lightweight and maneuverable ATVs, among other things, as a vehicle to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield. The Russian armed forces also use ATVs in small-scale assaults, but the Ukrainian armed forces destroy them - three invaders' ATVs have been neutralized in the last two days.

This was reported by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Tavriya Defense Forces Dmytro Lykhoviy on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, the enemy continues to conduct assaults on foot, with small infantry groups, but also with the use of ATVs - this is a new feature for them. While one ATV was destroyed the day before yesterday, three ATVs were destroyed and damaged yesterday, February 21.

 ," said Lykhovoy.

When asked about the use of ATVs by the occupiers, the official said the following:

Last year, military analysts, if you look in the archives, wrote about the use of ATVs on the battlefield. They also talked about a vehicle for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield, because they are light and maneuverable, low-noise, but there are also disadvantages: the load, because it is a small machine, and they are open to attack. 

- Likhovoy said.

But he also noted that these ATVs  are fast: it depends on the terrain, on the weather conditions.

Now they are able to use them. But as we can see, they are being destroyed as well

- Likhovoy added

Recall

Russian occupants in the Avdiivka sector somewhat intensified their attempts to conduct offensive actions. 

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy denied the New York Times article's claim that hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers were captured during the withdrawal from Avdiivka, saying the article spreads unsubstantiated Russian propaganda.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has fired over 8000 missiles and 4637 Shahed drones at Ukraine - Ihnat22.02.24, 13:14 • 22644 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
The New York Times
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87