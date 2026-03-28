Russians launched a repeat strike on Kryvyi Rih; one man died from an earlier attack

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipro region for the second time this morning, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, announced on Saturday. As a result of an earlier Russian attack, according to updated data from Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, one person died in the city, UNN writes.

The enemy again attacked industrial and energy infrastructure. The consequences are being eliminated. Thank God, there were no casualties during this attack. - Vilkul wrote on social media after 10 am.

Addition

As the head of the OVA Hanzha noted, "according to updated information, a 28-year-old man died during the morning attack on Kryvyi Rih. A 50-year-old man was wounded. He is undergoing outpatient treatment." Before that, Hanzha reported two victims.