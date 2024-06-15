russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway to provide logistics for the frontline - Andriushchenko

russians are building new fortifications along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway near the village of Hranitne. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the village of Hranitne is playing an increasingly important role in the russians' logistics efforts to support the front.

Hranitne becomes the main logistical artery for the occupiers in supplying the frontline at the points Volnovakha - Vuhledar - Kurakhove direction - Donetsk thanks to road and rail bridges - he wrote.

He added a map on which he marked bridge overpasses (marker 1), as well as fortifications and logistics interchanges (marker 2).

He noted that these two bridges solve the issue of russian logistics from rostov.

Will it disappear? It would be nice. This will increase the logistics leverage by almost 70 kilometers and increase the time of the convoy's passage to 10 hours. As a bonus, we will see everything through Mariupol - Andriushchenko added.

Recall

On June 14, the first enemy tanker entered Mariupol's port since the russian occupation, likely to provide fuel for military vehicles and equipment on the front line.

