russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway to provide logistics for the frontline - Andriushchenko

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 39339 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135145 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140463 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231631 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169224 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162421 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147101 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215882 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112852 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202627 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway to provide logistics for the frontline - Andriushchenko

russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway to provide logistics for the frontline - Andriushchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33903 views

russians are building new fortifications and logistics infrastructure near the village of Hranitne along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway to support their frontline operations in Donetsk region.

russians are building new fortifications along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway near the village of Hranitne. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the village of Hranitne is playing an increasingly important role in the russians' logistics efforts to support the front.

Hranitne becomes the main logistical artery for the occupiers in supplying the frontline at the points Volnovakha - Vuhledar - Kurakhove direction - Donetsk thanks to road and rail bridges

- he wrote.

He added a map on which he marked bridge overpasses (marker 1), as well as fortifications and logistics interchanges (marker 2).

Image

He noted that these two bridges solve the issue of russian logistics from rostov.

Will it disappear? It would be nice. This will increase the logistics leverage by almost 70 kilometers and increase the time of the convoy's passage to 10 hours. As a bonus, we will see everything through Mariupol

- Andriushchenko added.

Recall

On June 14, the first enemy tanker entered Mariupol's port since the russian occupation, likely to provide fuel for military vehicles and equipment on the front line.

In Mariupol, due to the actions of the invaders, the Kalchik river dries up08.06.24, 15:43 • 24948 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
volnovakhaVolnovakha
vuhledarUgledar
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk

