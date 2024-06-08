In Mariupol, due to the actions of the invaders, the Kalchik river dries up

Residents of occupied Mariupol recorded on video how the Kalchik river became shallow as a result of the actions of the invaders, who from last year blocked it and dumped waste from a concrete plant. This is reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.

Residents of Mariupol filmed how the Kalchik river became shallow due to the actions of the invaders, who have been actively destroying it since last year.

"In particular, back in December last year, the invaders built a ceiling across the river. Due to barbaric construction methods, most of the Kalchik was simply covered with Earth with slag. And recently, residents of Mariupol wrote in local chats that waste from a concrete plant was dumped into the river," the Mariupol City Council reports.

Now there is a risk that Kalchik will completely dry up, which indicates the destruction of not only local buildings, but also the entire ecosystem of the Azov Sea region.

Earlier, residents of occupied Mariupol complained about sewer leaks that fell into the Sea of Azov for more than a month, as well as about environmental damage from Russians.