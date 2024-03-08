$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 20748 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 70661 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russians fired 8 missiles at Donetsk region at night, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 24751 views

Russian forces attacked 10 settlements in Donetsk region, injuring 9 civilians and damaging 110 civilian objects, including residential buildings, hospitals, businesses and infrastructure.

Russians fired 8 missiles at Donetsk region at night, there are wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 10 settlements in Donetsk region, after midnight they hit Pokrovsk district with 8 rockets - three people were wounded - in Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka and Shakhove, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past day, the enemy made 10 attacks on localities, 1371 of them were along the contact line. The Russian army attacked 10 localities: the towns of Kostyantynivka, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, the village of Ocheretyne, the villages of Dovha Balka, Memryk, Novobakhmutivka, Novoukrainka, Umanske, and Uspenivka," the police said.

According to the report, 110 civilian objects were damaged, including 91 residential buildings, an agricultural company, a medical facility, a school, a shop, administrative buildings, cultural centers, a boiler house, cars, and power lines.

Today after midnight, Russian troops fired 8 rockets at Pokrovsk district. Three people were wounded - in Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka and Shakhove. 50 residential buildings, two hospital buildings, businesses, dormitories, a shop, and 26 civilian cars were destroyed

- the regional police said on Telegram.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Russians shelled Myrnohrad and Novohrodivka in Donetsk region on Telegram. 

According to the police, Russia dropped a KAB-500 on Toretsk, wounding three civilians and damaging 15 private houses.

The occupants conducted an air strike with a 500-kilogram bomb on Kostyantynivka. Two civilians were injured, 40 residential buildings, a medical facility, a boiler house, and cars were damaged.

Another KAB-500 was launched by the invaders at the village of Dovha Balka. There is a wounded person, 2 apartment buildings and 13 private houses, an administrative building, an educational institution, a cultural center and a shop were destroyed.

In Memryk, 5 houses were damaged by a guided aerial bomb, and an agricultural enterprise was damaged in Novoukrainka.

Ukrainsk enemy shelled with "Uragan" rocket launchers, damaging 7 apartment buildings.

As a result of an artillery attack in Uspenivka, 9 houses, an administrative building and a cultural institution were damaged.

Russian army wounds 9 more people in Donetsk region over 24 hours - RMA08.03.24, 08:47

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ocheretyne
Novohrodivka
Myrnohrad
Toretsk
Konstantinovka
Donetsk
