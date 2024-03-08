Russian army wounds 9 more people in Donetsk region over 24 hours - RMA

Over the past day, Russian troops wounded 9 residents of Donetsk region - in Toretsk, Kostyantynivka, Dovha Balka, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka and Shakhove. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

On March 7, Russians wounded 9 residents of Donetsk region: 3 in Toretsk, 2 in Kostyantynivka, 1 each in Dovha Balka, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka and Shakhove - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Since February 24, 2022, according to the head of the JMA, Russians have killed 1878 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded 4673 more.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Recall

On March 7, the Russians dropped KAB-500 bomb on Toretsk, Donetsk region, injuring three civilians and damaging households.