$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Russian army wounds 9 more people in Donetsk region over 24 hours - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26013 views

On March 7, Russian troops injured 9 civilians in different localities of Donetsk region, including Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka and Shakhove.

Russian army wounds 9 more people in Donetsk region over 24 hours - RMA

Over the past day, Russian troops wounded 9 residents of Donetsk region  - in  Toretsk, Kostyantynivka, Dovha Balka, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka and Shakhove. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

On March 7, Russians wounded 9 residents of Donetsk region: 3 in Toretsk, 2 in Kostyantynivka, 1 each in Dovha Balka, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka and Shakhove

- Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Since February 24, 2022, according to the head of the JMA, Russians have killed 1878 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded 4673 more.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Recall 

On March 7, the Russians dropped KAB-500 bomb on Toretsk, Donetsk region, injuring three civilians and damaging households.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Novohrodivka
Myrnohrad
Volnovakha
Telegram
Toretsk
Konstantinovka
Mariupol
Donetsk
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90