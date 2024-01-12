Russians drop guided bomb on Avdiivka: one killed

One person was killed today as a result of an air strike by the Russian army on Avdiivka, Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the OVA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

At about 1 p.m., the Russians dropped a guided missile on the city, hitting a residential area and killing a 28-year-old man - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

In addition, today the Russian military shelled New York City with Grad rockets. According to the head of the OVA, there were no casualties, but a private house and three high-rise buildings were damaged.

Filashkin urged residents of frontline cities to evacuate to save their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

Addendum

Russian troops fired twice yesterday at the territory of the hospital in Konstantinovka, Donetsk region.