Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region almost 180 times in 24 hours: an elderly woman was killed

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 95351 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 124195 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126957 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168629 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167578 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272213 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177431 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166948 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148680 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241481 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104105 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 91828 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 66553 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 62981 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 75061 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272213 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241481 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226764 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252194 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238168 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 124195 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102289 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102571 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118944 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119444 views
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region almost 180 times in 24 hours: an elderly woman was killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26875 views

An elderly woman died after Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region nearly 180 times.

Zaporizhzhia region suffered 179 attacks by Russian troops over the past day. A local resident of Stepnohirsk was killed in her own yard as a result of enemy attacks.  This was reported by UNN with reference to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. 

The enemy fired at 19 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region - 179 attacks were recorded

- the statement said.

Details 

It is noted that 128 artillery strikes took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Levadne, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky and other frontline settlements.

The occupants conducted an air strike on Novodarivka, 55 UAV attacks on Huliaypole, Levadne, Charivne, Novodarivka, Chervone, Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatky, and shelled Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka with MLRS.

"A 69-year-old local resident was killed in her own yard as a result of an artillery strike on Stepnohirsk," the JMA reported.

Image

Russia's attack on Mykolaiv: a man hospitalized with injuries dies07.02.24, 08:23 • 38223 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
