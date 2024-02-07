Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region almost 180 times in 24 hours: an elderly woman was killed

Zaporizhzhia region suffered 179 attacks by Russian troops over the past day. A local resident of Stepnohirsk was killed in her own yard as a result of enemy attacks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The enemy fired at 19 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region - 179 attacks were recorded - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that 128 artillery strikes took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Levadne, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky and other frontline settlements.

The occupants conducted an air strike on Novodarivka, 55 UAV attacks on Huliaypole, Levadne, Charivne, Novodarivka, Chervone, Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatky, and shelled Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka with MLRS.

"A 69-year-old local resident was killed in her own yard as a result of an artillery strike on Stepnohirsk," the JMA reported.

