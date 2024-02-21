Russians attack Kherson region 47 times, four wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 159 shells at Kherson region, hitting residential areas and wounding four people, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy fired 47 times, launching 159 shells, using artillery, mortars, tanks and UAVs. The enemy fired 27 shells at the city of Kherson. Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

The Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements.

Ukrainian Armed Forces deny information about clearing a bridgehead on the left bank of Kherson region