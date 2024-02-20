Ukrainian Armed Forces deny information about clearing a bridgehead on the left bank of Kherson region

Operational Command "South" informed that the statements about the alleged destruction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River are not true, UNN reports .

Details

Southern Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold their positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy the command emphasized.

The operational command added that today the Russians conducted only one assault, but due to significant losses, the occupiers retreated.

Addendum Addendum

Prior to that, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the Russian army had allegedly taken control of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region.

Situation in Krynky is difficult, but Ukrainian Defense Forces hold foothold - Humeniuk