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Russians are exporting Ukrainian salt from occupied Henichesk to Russia under the guise of "investments" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1710 views

Russia plans to export 14,000 tons of salt annually through the company Solprom. Volodymyr Saldo has already allocated 40 hectares of land for the plundering of the subsoil of the temporarily occupied territories.

Russians are exporting Ukrainian salt from occupied Henichesk to Russia under the guise of "investments" - CNS

Russian occupiers are trying to present the intensification of salt extraction in temporarily occupied Henichesk as an "investment" and the restoration of economic activity. In reality, it is about the systematic export of Ukrainian resources to Russia. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

Under the guise of economic activity, the Russians are launching a scheme of actual plunder of subsoil in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to the CNS, at least 14 thousand tons of salt per year are planned to be exported to Russia. "The extracted resource does not work for the development of the region - it is centrally transported outside the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine without any benefit to the local population," the resistance notes.

To implement this scheme, the Russians involved the company "Solprom", which until recently was bankrupt and did not conduct full-fledged activities. Despite this, it is used as a formal tool to legalize the process of extraction and export of resources.

It is also known that the so-called "head" of the occupation administration, Volodymyr Saldo, allocated 40 hectares of land to this company for expansion of activities, which indicates a targeted scaling of extraction.

The occupation authorities create the illusion of "work" and control, but in essence, this is direct appropriation of Ukrainian resources. Henichesk is being turned into a raw material base from which resources are freely pumped out in Russia's interests

- emphasize the CNS.

Occupiers in Kherson region sell stolen agricultural machinery back to farmers - CNS14.03.26, 04:30 • 11183 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineEconomy