Russian strike on Poltava: 25 people were rescued, 11 of them from the rubble. The fire has been localized

Emergency services are working at the site of an enemy attack on an educational institution in Poltava. Rescuers have localized the fire and are continuing to clear the rubble. Thanks to their quick and coordinated work, 25 people were rescued, 11 of them from the rubble. All the victims were immediately taken to doctors for medical care - Klymenko wrote.

According to the Interior Minister, a residential area is located near the site of the hit. The shock wave smashed out the glass in the high-rise buildings and damaged the facades.

The police are making door-to-door visits to check for victims. Over a hundred reports of damaged property have already been recorded.

The work is ongoing. The rescue services will continue to work, taking into account the safety component, until we are sure that we have unblocked all the - Klymenko added.

Russian army launches ballistic missile attack on educational institution in Poltava, many people are trapped under rubble - Ministry of Defense