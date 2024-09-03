Russian army launches ballistic missile attack on educational institution in Poltava, many people are trapped under rubble - Ministry of Defense

Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue, the Ministry of Defense reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today Poltava is experiencing a terrible day. The Russian aggressor has launched a barbaric attack on one of the city's educational institutions. According to available information, the enemy used two ballistic missiles. The time interval between the alarm and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that it caught people in the middle of evacuating to the bomb shelter. One of the institute's buildings was partially destroyed, and many people were trapped under the rubble. Thanks to the coordinated work of rescuers and medics, 25 people were rescued, 11 of whom were unblocked from the rubble," the Defense Ministry said.

The rescuers are currently continuing their work as indicated.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. This tragedy is yet another evidence of the enemy's cunning, which stops at no crime to try to intimidate Ukrainians. We urge everyone to remain calm and trust only official sources of information. Any speculation on this tragedy is unacceptable," the Defense Ministry emphasized.

