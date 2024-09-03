Explosions occur in Poltava region after warning of missile threat

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121462 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124616 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203450 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156302 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154295 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200802 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112504 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189221 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105152 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 57667 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 68544 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 40689 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 98335 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 77234 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203455 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200805 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189223 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215841 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203776 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 776 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26753 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151002 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150196 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154220 views
Explosions occur in Poltava region after warning of missile threat

Explosions occur in Poltava region after warning of missile threat

 • 23683 views

Two explosions occurred in the Poltava community after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile heading toward the city. The threat of air strikes and missile danger was reported for Kharkiv, Dnipro and Poltava regions.

The Poltava community heard the sounds of explosions after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile in the direction of the city, UNN reports

The sounds of two explosions were heard in the Poltava community, according to Suspilne correspondents.

Earlier, the Air Force wrote about the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeast. There was a threat of the use of aviation weapons. 

They warned of a missile threat to Kharkiv, Dnipro and Poltava regions.

A little later, they wrote about a missile headed for Poltava.

Russian drone attack on Chernihiv: two people injured03.09.24, 08:29 • 23782 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

