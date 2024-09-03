Explosions occur in Poltava region after warning of missile threat

The Poltava community heard the sounds of explosions after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile in the direction of the city, UNN reports .

The sounds of two explosions were heard in the Poltava community, according to Suspilne correspondents.

Earlier, the Air Force wrote about the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeast. There was a threat of the use of aviation weapons.

They warned of a missile threat to Kharkiv, Dnipro and Poltava regions.

A little later, they wrote about a missile headed for Poltava.

Russian drone attack on Chernihiv: two people injured