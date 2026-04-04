Russian strike on market in Nikopol: number of injured rises to 25

$43.8150.46
ukenru
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 41235 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 47693 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 44836 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 36956 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 70561 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 32330 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 54834 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
April 3, 02:25 PM • 40745 views
In Ukraine, winter crop damage reaches 12%, stone fruit crops – up to 51%
April 3, 11:36 AM • 62123 views
Murder of a TCR serviceman in Lviv - customs officer charged with suspicionPhoto
April 3, 11:30 AM • 51066 views
Russia launched 542 drones and 37 missiles at Ukraine in one attack - 515 drones and 26 missiles neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
5m/s
58%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
General Staff on the front situation: 128 combat engagements recorded, the enemy launched over 6.1 thousand dronesApril 4, 07:27 PM • 6702 views
After 11 years of court proceedings, an heir has recovered a Modigliani painting confiscated during the Nazi occupation.April 4, 07:42 PM • 8042 views
Netanyahu assured that Israel would continue to attack IranApril 4, 07:56 PM • 3882 views
In the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, students are massively having their mobilization deferments canceledApril 4, 09:38 PM • 5440 views
Russia lost 1,180 servicemen and over 2,400 drones in a day - General StaffPhoto03:37 AM • 10040 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday05:22 AM • 196 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 44828 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 70553 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 54830 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 58112 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Benjamin Netanyahu
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 24489 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 27832 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 40351 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 55182 views
A new trailer for "Supergirl" has been released - a battle with Krem of the Yellow Hills and Momoa as the anti-heroVideoApril 1, 02:33 PM • 51397 views
Actual
Technology
The New York Times
The Diplomat
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot

Russian strike on market in Nikopol: number of injured rises to 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4040 views

As a result of the occupiers' attack on the market pavilions, 5 people died. Among the 25 injured, 8 people were hospitalized, including a 14-year-old girl.

Russian strike on market in Nikopol: number of injured rises to 25

The number of injured as a result of the Russian attack on the market in Nikopol has increased to 25. As reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, 8 injured people have been hospitalized, UNN reports.

The number of injured due to the morning Russian attacks on the market in Nikopol has increased to 25. 8 injured people have been hospitalized. A 14-year-old girl has been transferred to the regional hospital.

- Hanzha reported.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA reminded that the Russians took the lives of 5 people.

Recall

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked the market in Nikopol, with 5 dead and 19 injured reported.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast