Russian strike on market in Nikopol: number of injured rises to 25

The number of injured as a result of the Russian attack on the market in Nikopol has increased to 25. As reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, 8 injured people have been hospitalized, UNN reports.

The number of injured due to the morning Russian attacks on the market in Nikopol has increased to 25. 8 injured people have been hospitalized. A 14-year-old girl has been transferred to the regional hospital. - Hanzha reported.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA reminded that the Russians took the lives of 5 people.

Recall

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked the market in Nikopol, with 5 dead and 19 injured reported.