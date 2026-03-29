Russian strike on Kramatorsk kills three, including a child

At least three people were killed and seven others injured in a Russian airstrike in Kramatorsk. Among the dead is a 13-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the injured are people aged 20 to 85. Russian troops attacked the city today at lunchtime, dropping an aerial bomb. The attack damaged numerous multi-story buildings.

Currently, all responsible services are working at the site of the strike. The final number of victims, injured, and the extent of the destruction are still being determined.

Filashkin emphasized that Russian troops are once again deliberately striking a peaceful city and killing children. He called it conscious terror against the civilian population.

Recall

On March 29, Russia attacked the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, damaging a private house and an outbuilding. As a result of the explosion, two people were injured and a car was damaged.