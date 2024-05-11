Russian shelling intensifies in Kharkiv region, with casualties

Dozens of settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by Russian artillery, mortar and air strikes by Russian troops over the past day, resulting in civilian casualties and destruction of residential areas, and Vovchansk was heavily shelled, said Oleh Syniehubova, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"No attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded during the day," Sinegubov said on Telegram.

According to him, 30 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy: Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and others. The towns of Hlyboke, Lukianets, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Vovchansky Khutory, Vesele, Vilcha, Liptsi, Slobozhanske, Sosnovy Bor, and Ukrainske were shelled by air. In particular:

May 11, 00:45, village Odnorobivka , Bohodukhiv district. Four houses and a car were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

, Bohodukhiv district. Four houses and a car were damaged as a result of enemy shelling. 23:40, village Liptsi , Kharkiv district. A 53-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were wounded in the shelling.

, Kharkiv district. A 53-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were wounded in the shelling. 12:50, village Cherkaski Tyshky , Kharkiv district. The shelling damaged private houses. A 55-year-old man died.

, Kharkiv district. The shelling damaged private houses. A 55-year-old man died. On May 10, dozens of private houses were damaged as a result of a series of massive shelling of the city of Vovchansk with various types of weapons. A 52-year-old and a 42-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman were injured, another man and a woman were wounded and two people died.

According to him, at 17:00 in the village of Andriyivka, Izium district, a tractor hit an unknown explosive device in a field. There were no casualties.

"Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, including in the areas of Sinkivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region. In the Slobozhansky sector, 9 attacks were repelled, in particular in the areas of Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Hatyshche and others. in Kharkiv region," said Colonel Syniehubov.

The RMA head noted that so far 1048 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 440 from Kharkiv district, 12 from Bohodukhiv district and 275 people have been evacuated by volunteers. "A total of 1775 people have been evacuated," he said.

