Russian shelling intensifies in Kharkiv region, with casualties

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79692 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107052 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149926 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154001 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250264 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174130 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165391 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148329 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225863 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113059 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34848 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44432 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38536 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62755 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56790 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250264 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225863 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211917 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237664 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224472 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79685 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56771 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62735 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112890 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113791 views
Actual
Russian shelling intensifies in Kharkiv region, with casualties

Russian shelling intensifies in Kharkiv region, with casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26428 views

Dozens of settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, resulting in civilian casualties and destruction of residential areas, and Vovchansk was heavily shelled.

Dozens of settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by Russian artillery, mortar and air strikes by Russian troops over the past day, resulting in civilian casualties and destruction of residential areas, and Vovchansk was heavily shelled, said Oleh Syniehubova, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"No attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded during the day," Sinegubov said on Telegram.

According to him, 30 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy: Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and others. The towns of Hlyboke, Lukianets, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Vovchansky Khutory, Vesele, Vilcha, Liptsi, Slobozhanske, Sosnovy Bor, and Ukrainske were shelled by air. In particular:

  • May 11, 00:45, village Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district. Four houses and a car were damaged as a result of enemy shelling. 
  • 23:40, village Liptsi, Kharkiv district. A 53-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were wounded in the shelling. 
  • 12:50, village Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district. The shelling damaged private houses. A 55-year-old man died. 
  • On May 10, dozens of private houses were damaged as a result of a series of massive shelling of the city of Vovchansk with various types of weapons. A 52-year-old and a 42-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman were injured, another man and a woman were wounded and two people died.

Border communities of Kharkiv region under intensified massive enemy shelling, there are victims - RMA10.05.24, 15:24 • 20375 views

According to him, at 17:00 in the village of Andriyivka, Izium district, a tractor hit an unknown explosive device in a field. There were no casualties.

"Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, including in the areas of Sinkivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region. In the Slobozhansky sector, 9 attacks were repelled, in particular in the areas of Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Hatyshche and others. in Kharkiv region," said Colonel Syniehubov.

Defensive actions against enemy forces continue in Kharkiv region: report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine10.05.24, 23:20 • 55532 views

The RMA head noted that so far 1048 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 440 from Kharkiv district, 12 from Bohodukhiv district and 275 people have been evacuated by volunteers. "A total of 1775 people have been evacuated," he said.

Kharkiv region: amid intensification of Russian strikes in the north, RMA indicates residents of two areas to evacuate10.05.24, 14:00 • 100370 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
chuhuivChuhuiv
berestoveBerestovo
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising