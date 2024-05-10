Defensive actions against enemy forces continue in Kharkiv region: report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Defensive battles against the russian occupiers, who are trying to advance into the depths of the territory, continue in the Kharkiv region. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to an official report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, active defense operations are currently underway in the Kharkiv region against enemy forces trying to advance deeper into Ukraine.

Counterattack operations continue in the areas of Liptsy and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. Here, the russian army is using both infantry and equipment.

In addition, there are ongoing battles for control of settlements located on the border area and previously in the gray zone, such as Strilecha, Pylyne, Borysivka, as well as in the areas of Oliynykove and Ogirtseve.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are operating on prepared defensive lines. Fire is being carried out to disrupt the enemy's offensive and destroy the occupier who has intervened in our defense. Decisions to strengthen our combat units will be implemented - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

