Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Chasiv Yar: Zelensky listens to Syrsky's report on the situation at the front

Amid a new Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the president's statement on the Telegram channel.

Details

The report of the Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrsky has just been received. Heavy fighting is taking place along the entire front line. Special attention to areas in Kharkiv, Pokrovske and other areas in Donetsk region - Zelensky said.

According to him, they discussed defense actions and strengthening our positions in the Kharkiv region. Special attention was paid to the situation in the town of Chasiv Yar.

Russians launched an offensive in Kharkiv region, almost a hundred combat engagements on the frontline in a day - General Staff

The Commander-in-Chief reported on solutions that will provide more opportunities for our soldiers - the Head of State summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine has successfully repelled a new wave of Russian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv sector with artillery fire after preparing for an offensive.