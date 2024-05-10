Kharkiv region: amid intensification of Russian strikes in the north, RMA indicates residents of two areas to evacuate

In Kharkiv region, against the backdrop of intensified hostile shelling in the north, the authorities have appealed to residents of the Vovchansk and Lipetsk directions to remind them of the possibility of evacuating. The message was published on Friday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, in Telegram, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv region, in the northern direction, intensified hostile attacks from various types of weapons have been going on for the last day. We especially appeal to residents of the Vovchansk and Lipetsk directions. We remind you that there is a hotline for evacuation issues - please call this phone number: 0-800-33-92-91. You will be consulted and supported at all stages - Syniehubov wrote.

He reminded that evacuation routes have been developed in the Kharkiv region since 2022, and a system of humanitarian aid distribution, temporary resettlement, etc. has been established.

"Do not hesitate! Protect yourself and your loved ones," emphasized the RMA Chairman.

Ministry of Defense: Ukrainian Armed Forces defend positions in Kharkiv region, enemy attempted to break through defense line in the morning, attacks repelled, fighting continues, reserves deployed