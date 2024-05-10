Border communities of Kharkiv region under intensified massive enemy shelling, there are victims - RMA

Border communities of Kharkiv region are under intensified massive enemy shelling, in four cases there have already been destructions and human casualties since the morning, said on Friday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

According to him, it was recorded:

9:45 с. Buhaivka of Vovchansk community. The shelling damaged a private house. There were no casualties.

At about 10 am, the enemy shelled Vovchansk, injuring 2 civilians.

12:50 A 55-year-old civilian man died as a result of shelling in Cherkaski Tyshky village, Kharkiv district.

13:22 Vovchansk. An occupant struck a private house, wounding a 60-year-old woman. At the same time, a civilian man was killed and two others were injured as a result of hostile shelling of a private household, one of them under the rubble of the house.

