Border communities of Kharkiv region under intensified massive enemy shelling, there are victims - RMA

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 64290 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104055 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147101 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151437 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247730 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173548 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164907 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148251 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224417 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 65278 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101161 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 35965 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47943 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 41020 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247730 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224417 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210662 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236479 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223375 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 64290 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 41020 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47943 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112363 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113302 views
Border communities of Kharkiv region under intensified massive enemy shelling, there are victims - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20373 views

The border settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to intense hostile shelling, which led to destruction, injuries and deaths.

Border communities of Kharkiv region are under intensified massive enemy shelling, in four cases there have already been destructions and human casualties since the morning, said on Friday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, it was recorded:

  • 9:45 с. Buhaivka of Vovchansk community. The shelling damaged a private house. There were no casualties. 
  • At about 10 am, the enemy shelled Vovchansk, injuring 2 civilians. 
  • 12:50 A 55-year-old civilian man died as a result of shelling in Cherkaski Tyshky village, Kharkiv district. 
  • 13:22 Vovchansk. An occupant struck a private house, wounding a 60-year-old woman. At the same time, a civilian man was killed and two others were injured as a result of hostile shelling of a private household, one of them under the rubble of the house.

Russians shell Vovchansk in Kharkiv region again, wounding two locals10.05.24, 14:39 • 17628 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kharkivKharkiv

