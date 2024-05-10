Russians shell Vovchansk in Kharkiv region again, wounding two locals

During another shelling of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region on May 10, two local residents received shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized, the regional police reported, UNN reported.

Details

"Occupants shelled Vovchansk once again. [Two local residents received shrapnel wounds," the police said.

The shelling of the city of Vovchansk reportedly took place on May 10 at about 09:15. "Two men born in 1971 and 1982 came under enemy fire. The victims were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds," the police said.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

