Russian "Shahed" UAV violated Moldova's airspace during an attack on Ukraine on March 30

On the night of March 31, a Russian "Shahed" UAV violated the airspace of the Republic of Moldova from the side of Ukraine. This was reported by the government of the neighboring state, according to UNN.

Details

According to Moldova's air surveillance systems, the drone crossed the Ukrainian-Moldovan state border at 9:29 PM, moving from the settlement of Komarivka in Odesa Oblast to the settlement of Shipka in Moldova.

The information about the drone was also confirmed by the Ukrainian side.

The UAV was tracked on the country's territory, detected over several settlements, including Dubossary (controlled by the "Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic" - ed.) and Orhei, while moving north. The Civil Aviation Authority temporarily restricted airspace in the northern part of the country for 15 minutes for flight safety reasons. - reported the government of Moldova.

Later, the drone disappeared from radars near the village of Clișova in Orhei district. Moldova's airspace was reopened at 10:18 PM.

Recall

On the night of March 31, Russia launched a drone attack, sending 289 drones of various types over Ukraine. The Air Force destroyed or suppressed 267 out of 289 drones of various types during the massive strike. 20 hits were recorded at 11 locations in different regions.