Russian offensive on Kupyansk: RMA and NSDC respond to Forbes article about "500 tanks"

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council responded to the Forbes publication about the Russian offensive in the Kupyansk direction and "500 tanks," UNN reports.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram on the evening of February 4 that "the Russian army has been advancing in this direction since February 2022." "And since the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers have not abandoned their intention to recapture these territories, as this is a logistically important area for them. Therefore, the enemy does not stop striking every day: CABs, FABs, artillery, MLRS, drones - Russia uses the entire arsenal of weapons in Kupyansk district," wrote the head of the RMA.

Heavy fighting has been going on in all parts of the frontline for more than six months now, with Russians conducting high-intensity assault operations. But the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been repelling enemy attacks all this time, and we are constantly strengthening the defense capabilities of the entire region. The Armed Forces are ready for any further scenarios, enemy actions and quick response to intelligence results. We have something to oppose the enemy! - Syniehubov emphasized.

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Armed Forces Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, wrote that the statistics cited by Forbes differed slightly from reality.

The enemy is indeed concentrating significant forces near Kupyansk. However, the statistics provided by Forbes are somewhat different from reality - Kovalenko wrote on Telegram on February 5.

But, he said, "the West needs to understand the seriousness of the situation, especially those who make decisions about aid." "And it is desirable that they remember American interests as well," he said. - "It's utopian to think that everything can be resolved by December 2024 if Ukraine is in a weaker position, as some presidential candidates may think. On the contrary, then we will have to give even more weapons and quickly, because Putin will never agree to conditions. His goal is to destroy Ukraine. And the only way to make him agree to any conditions is through strength, not weakness.

Forbes recently wrote that Russian troops are planning to capture Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, by March 2024, before the presidential election, and 500 Russian tanks, more than 600 combat vehicles, hundreds of howitzers and 40,000 Russian troops are concentrated in this area.