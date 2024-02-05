Russian offensive on Kupyansk: RMA and NSDC respond to Forbes article about "500 tanks"

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russian offensive on Kupyansk: RMA and NSDC respond to Forbes article about "500 tanks"

Russian offensive on Kupyansk: RMA and NSDC respond to Forbes article about "500 tanks"

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine responds to Forbes article on Russian offensive in the Kupyansk sector

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council responded to the Forbes publication about the Russian offensive in the Kupyansk direction and "500 tanks," UNN reports.

Details

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram on the evening of February 4 that "the Russian army has been advancing in this direction since February 2022." "And since the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers have not abandoned their intention to recapture these territories, as this is a logistically important area for them. Therefore, the enemy does not stop striking every day: CABs, FABs, artillery, MLRS, drones - Russia uses the entire arsenal of weapons in Kupyansk district," wrote the head of the RMA.

Heavy fighting has been going on in all parts of the frontline for more than six months now, with Russians conducting high-intensity assault operations. But the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been repelling enemy attacks all this time, and we are constantly strengthening the defense capabilities of the entire region. The Armed Forces are ready for any further scenarios, enemy actions and quick response to intelligence results. We have something to oppose the enemy!

- Syniehubov emphasized.

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Armed Forces Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, wrote that the statistics cited by Forbes differed slightly from reality.

The enemy is indeed concentrating significant forces near Kupyansk. However, the statistics provided by Forbes are somewhat different from reality

- Kovalenko wrote on Telegram on February 5.

But, he said, "the West needs to understand the seriousness of the situation, especially those who make decisions about aid." "And it is desirable that they remember American interests as well," he said. - "It's utopian to think that everything can be resolved by December 2024 if Ukraine is in a weaker position, as some presidential candidates may think. On the contrary, then we will have to give even more weapons and quickly, because Putin will never agree to conditions. His goal is to destroy Ukraine. And the only way to make him agree to any conditions is through strength, not weakness.

Recall

Forbes recently wrote that Russian troops are planning to capture Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, by March 2024, before the presidential election, and 500 Russian tanks, more than 600 combat vehicles, hundreds of howitzers and 40,000 Russian troops are concentrated in this area.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

