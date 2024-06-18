$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15302 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 144170 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 141701 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155303 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 208603 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244584 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151517 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370796 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183241 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149969 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 93483 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133440 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120896 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31705 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 50777 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 144186 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 122697 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 141708 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135166 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155310 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11557 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12830 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16966 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18179 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 32889 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

russian occupiers are preparing a propaganda textbook on the "history of novorossia" to justify russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110946 views

The invaders are preparing a textbook on the "history of novorossia" to justify the annexation of Ukrainian lands and promote the idea of a separate russian civilization in these territories, rejecting historical evidence of other peoples and Ukraine's national identity.

russian occupiers are preparing a propaganda textbook on the "history of novorossia" to justify russian aggression

The invaders are preparing a textbook for schools on the "history of novorossiya". This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the russian occupation authorities are developing a textbook on the history of the so-called "novorossia" that should justify the annexation of Ukrainian lands. The publication promises to promote the thesis that a separate russian civilization has existed in these territories "from ancient times to the present day," rejecting historical evidence of the presence of other peoples in the region.

The textbook is expected to contain elements of propaganda similar to the methods of the Nazi regime, aimed at denying the existence and rights of national minorities and neighboring states. At the same time, russian teachers and teachers in the temporarily occupied territories are being trained to include in their curricula courses on the "basics of russian statehood" that promote anti-Western rhetoric and reject the existence of Ukraine's individual national identity.

Invaders in TOT force state employees to watch propaganda films - The Resistance Center16.05.24, 14:54 • 25657 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Ukraine
