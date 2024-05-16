The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories are forcing state employees to watch propaganda films. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Kremlin has decided to double the number of cinemas in order to brainwash Ukrainians under occupation with its propaganda films and put the "right" accents in their worldview, - the statement said.

Details

At the same time, all budgetary institutions of the TOT were instructed to ensure "full halls" when viewing Kremlin propaganda.

Anything that justifies and glorifies the arbitrariness of the Kremlin's terrorist leadership is used to the maximum extent possible to brainwash citizens. And especially those who have experienced firsthand the anti-human nature of Russia, - the CNS emphasized.

It is noted that in the near future, the installation of "Russian World" antennas will start operating again in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, the Kremlin brought residents from the occupied territories as extras to the "inauguration" ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin, providing them with cash payments, accommodation and food.