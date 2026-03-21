Russian drone destroys house in Zaporizhzhia - two dead, injured

Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 21, a man and a woman were killed. The number of injured also increased - two children were wounded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Details

A Russian drone destroyed a private house in the regional center. A man and a woman were killed, and two girls - 15 and 11 years old - were injured - Fedorov stated.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, March 21, a series of explosions occurred in occupied Crimea.