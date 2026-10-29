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Russian attacks on October 29: 32 people already injured in Kremenchuk, 13 in Izium

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1374 views

Three people were killed and 32 injured in Kremenchuk, including six children. In Izium, the number of injured has risen to 13.

Russian attacks on October 29: 32 people already injured in Kremenchuk, 13 in Izium
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of Russian attacks on October 29, the number of casualties increased in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and Izium, Kharkiv region. At the same time, among those killed in Dnipro after a Russian drone attack on the railway station were residents of Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, stated that three people were killed and 32 people were injured in the enemy attack, including six children.

Nine people have been hospitalized in inpatient departments; two of them are in serious condition (a 16-year-old boy and a 72-year-old man), while seven people are in moderate condition. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance. Tomorrow, October 30, has been declared a day of mourning in Poltava region for those killed

- the statement said.

His colleague, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, noted that the number of people injured as a result of the KAB strike in Izium had risen to 13. All those injured are receiving assistance.

He also reported that a person had been rescued from the rubble.

At the same time, Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported that among those killed and injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro were residents of Zaporizhzhia who had been waiting for a train.

Three people were killed and seven injured, including an 11-year-old child. All those injured, aged between 11 and 64, are currently under doctors' supervision. Four of them are in moderate condition, while another three are in serious condition and in intensive care. The injured sustained acoustic trauma, shrapnel wounds, and fractures

- the post said.

Let us recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian jet drone strike on the railway station in Dnipro on October 29.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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