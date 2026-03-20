Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region on March 20 - 2 people wounded, dozens of houses damaged

As of the morning of March 20, two people were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy attacked two districts of the region 16 times with artillery, drones, and aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha.

Details

The occupiers shelled Nikopol and the Marhanets community, Synelnykove, Shakhtarske, Mezheva, Vasylkivka, Mykolaivka, and Pokrovka communities. An administrative building, a fire station, about a dozen private houses, and outbuildings were damaged.

Two men were wounded. A 65-year-old victim was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 40-year-old man will be treated on an outpatient basis. - the post says.

Recall

On the night of March 20, Russians attacked Ukraine with 156 drones, 133 of which were shot down or suppressed.