Russian attacks caused a blackout in Dnipro: 10 neighborhoods are without power

In Dnipro, a blackout occurred on the evening of Thursday, October 29, due to a series of Russian attacks. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the city council, voltage drops are being observed in various parts of Dnipro.

As of 10:00 p.m., nearly a dozen neighborhoods are without power. ... Hospitals and wastewater treatment facilities in the areas affected by the power outage are operating without interruption because they have generators and all necessary supplies. If the situation does not change, by morning electric transport will be replaced by buses as much as possible. This was already done last winter - the statement said.

For its part, DTEK reported damage to the equipment of the main power grids.

"Some residents of the right and left banks of the Dnipro, as well as of districts adjacent to the regional center, have been left without electricity. Energy workers are already working to restore power as quickly as possible," the company reported.

We would like to remind you

Dnipro came under several waves of Russian attacks on Thursday, October 29. An enemy drone attacked a passenger train on the railway station premises, killing 14 people. A Russian UAV also struck the dormitory of one of the vocational schools.

Russian strike on Dnipro: Macron calls for a “lasting peace”