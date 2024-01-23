Russian army strikes Kharkiv for the third time in 24 hours: 7 people injured

For the third time in 24 hours, the occupants struck at the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Previously, there were three hits. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"There is damage to civilian infrastructure. Emergency services have arrived at the scene, information about the victims is being clarified," said the head of the JMA.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the Russian Federation struck a residential area, with 7 people preliminarily injured.

"And again, a blow to residential buildings. There is not a single military facility there. Only residential buildings or civilian infrastructure, such as shops, hospitals, pharmacies, etc. The aggressor has once again proved that Russia is a terrorist state and cannot be forgiven. Preliminarily, there are 7 injured citizens, but this sad figure can be clarified," said Terekhov.

Kharkiv under rocket fire for the third time in a day - Terekhov