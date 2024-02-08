Russian army fired at 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region, attacked 67 UAVs overnight

Over the past day, Zaporizhzhia region suffered 176 attacks by Russian troops. In particular, the enemy attacked with 67 drones. No casualties were reported. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Over the past day, the occupants struck 176 times in 20 localities of Zaporizhzhia region - the RMA said in a statement.

Details

The enemy reportedly hit Orikhiv and Novodarivka from the air, and attacked Novoandriivka, Hulyaypole, Charivne, Chervone, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Stepove, Lobkove and Kamianske with 67 drones.

107 artillery shells fell on the territory of Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Bilohirya, Levadne, Poltavka, Robotyne, Lukyanivske, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky and other frontline towns and villages.

