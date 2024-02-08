Three Shahed drones were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise in Mykolaiv - RMA

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102520 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129588 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130495 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171950 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169677 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276320 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177918 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167024 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148726 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244901 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102187 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 89983 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 86787 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 99069 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 40272 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276320 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244901 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230114 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255558 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241415 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 7213 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129588 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103911 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104029 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120319 views
Three Shahed drones were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise in Mykolaiv - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25966 views

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed three enemy Shahed attack drones that attacked Mykolaiv region at night, causing a fire at an industrial facility in Mykolaiv.

Three enemy attack drones of the Shahed type were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Shaheds, there were hits, and a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Mykolaiv. At night, on February 8, the enemy attacked the city with a Shahed 131/136 UAV. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise and a private house. The fires were promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. Apartment buildings and a sports facility were also damaged. No one was injured

- Kim said on social media.

Occupants hit a swimming pool in Mykolaiv

"On the night of February 8, air defense forces and means destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv region," he added.

In addition, according to him, in the morning, on February 7, at 07:56 and 08:54, the enemy fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday, on February 7, at 09:14, an enemy Lancet UAV attacked a settlement in the Kutsurub community, and at 09:25 the enemy sent an FPV drone along the coastline of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties, Kim said.

In addition, yesterday, on February 7, at 10:05, 10:51 and 15:48, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the settlements of the Kutsurub community. As a result, a residential building was damaged. There were no casualties, he said.

Ukrainian air defense destroys 11 out of 17 "shaheds"

Julia Shramko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
vitalii-kimVitalii Kim
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
mykolaivMykolaiv

Contact us about advertising