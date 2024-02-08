Three Shahed drones were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise in Mykolaiv - RMA

Three enemy attack drones of the Shahed type were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Shaheds, there were hits, and a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Mykolaiv. At night, on February 8, the enemy attacked the city with a Shahed 131/136 UAV. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise and a private house. The fires were promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. Apartment buildings and a sports facility were also damaged. No one was injured - Kim said on social media.

Occupants hit a swimming pool in Mykolaiv

"On the night of February 8, air defense forces and means destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv region," he added.

In addition, according to him, in the morning, on February 7, at 07:56 and 08:54, the enemy fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday, on February 7, at 09:14, an enemy Lancet UAV attacked a settlement in the Kutsurub community, and at 09:25 the enemy sent an FPV drone along the coastline of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties, Kim said.

In addition, yesterday, on February 7, at 10:05, 10:51 and 15:48, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the settlements of the Kutsurub community. As a result, a residential building was damaged. There were no casualties, he said.

Ukrainian air defense destroys 11 out of 17 "shaheds"