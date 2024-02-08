Occupants hit a swimming pool in Mykolaiv

On the night of Thursday, February 8, Russians attacked Mykolaiv with drones. The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, wrote in a telegram that the enemy hit a swimming pool, UNN reports .

Details

It is unclear how the pool interfered with the terrorists Kim said after the attack.

He also added that no one was injured in the attack.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych added that "there are fires in the private sector.

The services are working out. We keep in touch with the military, we know where there are arrivals. We will tell you about the consequences in the morning! Sienkiewicz said.

There is a hit in Mykolaiv