Russian army carried out 81 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region: MLRS, artillery and aviation, 16 drone attacks

Over the past day, Zaporizhzhia region suffered 81 attacks by Russian troops, the enemy fired from MLRS, artillery, three times from aircraft, and 16 times from drones, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

There were 3 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. There were no casualties - Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration reported in Telegram.

As noted, the enemy carried out 5 MLRS attacks on Novoivanivka and Robotyne, 16 UAV attacks on Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Pyatikhatky, as well as 3 air strikes on Novodarivka.

57 artillery shells fell on the territory of Gulyaypol, Robotyno, Levadne, Poltavka, Bilohirya, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Plavni and other frontline towns and villages, the JMA said.

