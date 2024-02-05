Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia region over 140 times, attacked with 27 drones

Yesterday, on February 4, the Russian military shelled 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, 27 UAVs were attacked. There were no casualties. UNN reports this with reference to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Over the past day, the occupants struck 144 times in 20 localities of Zaporizhzhia region - the RMA said in a statement.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy carried out 27 UAV attacks on Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Malynivka and Levadne yesterday, as well as 6 MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka, Novoivanivka, Temyrivka, Robotyne and Stepove.

111 enemy artillery shells fell on the territory of Novoandriivka, Huliaypilske, Bilohirya, Robotyne, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove, Plavni and other towns and villages on the line of fire.

"We received 2 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. There were no casualties," the RMA reported.

