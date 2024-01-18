Russian army attacks south with Shahed drones at night: 9 drones downed, Kherson hit

Russian troops launched a drone attack in southern Ukraine at night, shooting down 8 Shahed attack drones in Mykolaiv region and another in Kherson region. There were hits in Kherson and the region. This was reported on Thursday by the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"At night, another massive drone attack by Russian occupation forces was launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea to the southern regions. This time the main combat activity took place in Mykolaiv region. Here, air defense units managed to shoot down 8 Shahed-131/136 UAVs, and another one in Kherson region," the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on Telegram.

As noted, "the enemy managed to hit residential areas of Kherson". It is stated that high-rise buildings were damaged there, and a woman was wounded. "As well as at an agricultural enterprise in the Beryslav community of Kherson region, where there were no casualties," the Southern Defense Forces added.

"In the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region, the wreckage of downed drones damaged the hangar of an agricultural enterprise. No people were injured," the statement said.

