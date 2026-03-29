Russia uses sports to break through international isolation - CPD

Despite Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Russian athletes are gradually returning to the international arena – this time through the participation of junior teams. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

According to the CCD, the Russian women's junior volleyball team will participate in an international tournament in the Italian city of Pordenone, which will take place on April 3-6. The team will compete under the state flag and anthem of the Russian Federation.

Such a decision became possible after the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee, adopted in December 2025. According to it, Russian and Belarusian juniors are allowed to participate in international competitions using state symbols.

The center emphasizes that such steps create a dangerous precedent and actually undermine the logic of international sanctions. Despite the fact that adult national teams formally remain suspended, junior teams are already getting the opportunity to represent the state on the world stage.

There is a risk that this practice will spread to other sports.

Russia, in turn, uses such cases for state propaganda - this is presented as proof of "breaking the isolation" and that "sanctions do not work." - the message says.

Experts also point out that the thesis "sport outside politics" is manipulative. In international competitions, athletes act as representatives of their states, and the use of national symbols has a clear political context.

In the case of Russia, we are talking about an aggressor state that is waging a terrorist war against Ukraine and killing civilians. Allowing Russians under national symbols means actually ignoring this reality and undermines trust in international sports. - added the CCD.

Recall

In February, six Russian and four Belarusian athletes were allowed to compete under national flags at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Milan-Cortina. Russia received six spots in Paralympic skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding, Belarus – four spots in cross-country skiing.