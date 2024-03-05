Russia uses Serbian agent to infiltrate EU bodies - Politico

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19571 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 65687 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47817 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 222610 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198210 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179080 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223090 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249701 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155540 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371729 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 20194 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 65688 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 222610 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 179844 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198210 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12979 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21757 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22226 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42484 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50187 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russia uses Serbian agent to infiltrate EU bodies - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25319 views

Russian intelligence is using a Serbian agent to infiltrate EU institutions and spread pro-Kremlin theories about the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia uses Serbian agent to infiltrate EU bodies - Politico

There is a new spy scandal in the European Parliament. Western intelligence has exposed a Serbian activist and politician who worked for the Russian secret service and met with members of the European Parliament, the latter in the fall of 2023. This is stated in an intelligence briefing, Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in October 2023, Serbian citizen Novica Antic was an active "agent of influence" who, according to the documents, deliberately worked closely with Russian special services, met with European officials in Brussels and, in particular, with members of the European Parliament.

Among the MEPs were German Green lawmaker Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, Italian Socialists and Democrats lawmaker Alessandra Moretti, and Slovakian member of the conservative European People's Party group Vladimir Bilcik. There is nothing in the policy brief to suggest that Moretti, Bilcik and von Cramon-Taubadel knew about Antic's ties to the FSB when they met with him.

Antić, head of the Serbian Military Trade Union, also met with representatives of EUROMIL and EPSU, which represent the interests of military and civil service employees in the EU, respectively.

According to a Western intelligence briefing, Antic is an active "agent of influence" for the FSB. Antic works closely with FSB officer Vyacheslav Kalinin, a Russian citizen and editor-in-chief of Veteran News, a media website specializing in news for armed forces veterans. The website's "About Us" tab states that Veteran News is an "information partner" of the FSB and the Russian Ministry of Defense, as well as other Russian security agencies.

The intelligence report emphasizes Antic's actions, but at the same time states that Kalinin recruited other people, without specifying how many and in which countries.

Addendum

Russia is using Serbia as a springboard for influence operations aimed at weakening pro-European and pro-NATO sentiment within the country, as well as in the EU, which has been strongly supporting Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Antic used his role as the head of Serbia's military alliance to criticize Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and high-ranking members of the country's armed forces.

They used every opportunity to promote Russian propaganda related to the war in Ukraine,

- the statement said.

Recall

The head of Germany's defense committee calls for increased security measures amid reports of wiretapping of German officers by Russia.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
NATO
Aleksandar Vučić
European Union
Serbia
Brussels
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90