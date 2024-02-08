Russia tried to distract Ukrainian air defense with combined strikes: ISW on February 7 attack

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russia tried to distract Ukrainian air defense with combined strikes: ISW on February 7 attack

Russia tried to distract Ukrainian air defense with combined strikes: ISW on February 7 attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russia tried to distract Ukrainian air defenses with a combination of missile strikes to help other weapons achieve their objectives.

Russia tried to distract Ukrainian air defense with combined strikes on Ukraine on February 7 to help more powerful missiles reach their intended targets. This assumption was made by analysts in a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports .

The February 7 package of strikes symbolizes the ongoing race for innovation and adaptation in aviation between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses were able to shoot down most of the X-101/555/55 cruise missiles and Shahed drones, which may indicate that Russian forces were firing X-101 and Shahed missiles to distract Ukrainian air defenses

- the report says.

 Analysts point out that Ukrainian troops did not shoot down any of the X-22 cruise missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles, or S-300 surface-to-air missiles.

44 air targets destroyed in the sky over Ukraine: 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs - Zaluzhny07.02.24, 10:07 • 28211 views

"Russian forces may have specifically designed this strike package to distract Ukrainian air defense with a combination of X-101s and Shaheds with the intention of helping other missiles reach their intended targets. The unconfirmed reports of 3M22 Zircon strikes are also noteworthy, as Zircon is typically fired from naval vessels at other ships or shore-based targets, so Russian forces may have had to adapt Zircon launchers to engage targets inland," the report notes.

Russian Federation probably used hypersonic Zircon to strike Kyiv - Defense Express07.02.24, 18:45 • 30284 views

In addition, analysts note that  Russian forces appear to have integrated North Korean missiles into their strike packages, which may have been more difficult for Ukrainian forces to detect and shoot down.

ISW has previously assessed that Russia is experimenting with packages of strikes it can deliver against  Ukraine to maximize its desired effect, and that Ukraine is responding by continuing efforts to adapt and respond to new Russian strike packages.

Amid lack of US assistance, Russia is depleting Ukraine's air defense - Kirby08.02.24, 06:33 • 30890 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi
kyivKyiv

