Russia tried to distract Ukrainian air defense with combined strikes: ISW on February 7 attack

Russia tried to distract Ukrainian air defense with combined strikes on Ukraine on February 7 to help more powerful missiles reach their intended targets. This assumption was made by analysts in a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports .

The February 7 package of strikes symbolizes the ongoing race for innovation and adaptation in aviation between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses were able to shoot down most of the X-101/555/55 cruise missiles and Shahed drones, which may indicate that Russian forces were firing X-101 and Shahed missiles to distract Ukrainian air defenses - the report says.

Analysts point out that Ukrainian troops did not shoot down any of the X-22 cruise missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles, or S-300 surface-to-air missiles.

"Russian forces may have specifically designed this strike package to distract Ukrainian air defense with a combination of X-101s and Shaheds with the intention of helping other missiles reach their intended targets. The unconfirmed reports of 3M22 Zircon strikes are also noteworthy, as Zircon is typically fired from naval vessels at other ships or shore-based targets, so Russian forces may have had to adapt Zircon launchers to engage targets inland," the report notes.

In addition, analysts note that Russian forces appear to have integrated North Korean missiles into their strike packages, which may have been more difficult for Ukrainian forces to detect and shoot down.

ISW has previously assessed that Russia is experimenting with packages of strikes it can deliver against Ukraine to maximize its desired effect, and that Ukraine is responding by continuing efforts to adapt and respond to new Russian strike packages.

