Russia struck Kyiv’s historic center with an Iskander missile carrying a cluster warhead - “Flash”
Kyiv • UNN
During the night of October 22, Russia attacked Kyiv’s historic center with a ballistic Iskander missile carrying a cluster warhead. There are wounded and damage.
During the night of October 22, Russia struck Kyiv’s historic center with an Iskander ballistic missile; there are wounded people. This was reported by the President’s adviser on the development of technological areas of defense and radio technology specialist Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, reports UNN.
Details
Last night, Russia attacked Kyiv’s historic center with an Iskander ballistic missile carrying a K5 cluster warhead. This warhead explodes above the ground and is specifically used to inflict maximum damage on people and equipment over an area of 400 by 400 meters. Its 58 submunitions explode in the air. This strike was not carried out for military purposes. The aim was to destroy part of the old city and injure as many people as possible
He also added that the strike resulted in many civilian casualties and destruction.
We remind you
On the night of October 22, Russia struck Ukraine with missiles, including ballistic missiles, Zircon/Oniks missiles, and 210 drones. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 181 drones.