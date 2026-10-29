Russia struck a poultry farm near Kyiv; a thousand birds could not be saved

Russian forces struck a poultry farm near Kyiv, and a thousand birds could not be saved. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on October 29, showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

Kyiv region: Russian forces struck a poultry farm in Boryspil district. A fire broke out in a building where about 16,000 birds were kept. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. 15,000 birds were rescued - the State Emergency Service reported.

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The Kyiv Regional Military Administration clarified that the fire at an agricultural enterprise in Boryspil district broke out "as a result of the enemy's morning drone attack".

A moderate level of fine particulate matter has been recorded in the air in Bila Tserkva and Brovary.

Until the situation improves, experts advise keeping windows closed, avoiding prolonged stays outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and turning on an air purifier if available.

"At present, rain and moderate wind are helping to cleanse the surface layer of the atmosphere, mix air masses, and rapidly disperse harmful substances," the Regional Military Administration noted.

No exceedances of permissible levels of chemical and biological substances have been observed in other populated areas of Kyiv region.