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Russia struck a food-processing enterprise in Dnipro and attacked industrial facilities in Odesa region and Chernihiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

Russian strikes damaged enterprises and civilian infrastructure in three regions. One person was killed in Dnipro, and two in Chernihiv.

Russia struck a food-processing enterprise in Dnipro and attacked industrial facilities in Odesa region and Chernihiv
Illustrative photo

Since the morning of November 16, Russia has attacked a number of enterprises, including food-processing companies, in Dnipro, Odesa Oblast, and Chernihiv. UNN reports this, citing data from local military administrations.

Dnipro

As noted by Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha, the enemy continues its attacks on Dnipro today. There have been strikes in various districts of the city. Fires broke out at enterprises. 

"The enemy is attacking the region very heavily today," Hanzha said on the national telethon.

"The enemy attacked a food-processing enterprise in Dnipro. A fire broke out there," Hanzha said, in particular, after 11 a.m. on November 16.

"The aftermath is currently being dealt with. It is indeed the case that the enemy struck one of its targets — an industrial enterprise. (...) There were indeed strikes, and the aftermath is being dealt with. There are no more details for now," Hanzha said at noon on November 16.

As Radio Liberty reports, the American company Bunge, which owns the Oley­na oil-production plant, confirmed that the enterprise had been struck. According to the owner, there were no injuries among the employees.

Reporting on the consequences of the Russian attack, Hanzha said on social media that "13 people were injured in the morning Russian attack on one of the roads in Dnipro. One person was killed. Ten people remain in hospitals. Two men, aged 26 and 47, are in serious condition. Both have traumatic brain injuries. A 16-year-old boy is among those injured. He will receive outpatient treatment."

Odesa Oblast

"The enemy carried out a series of strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities in the region. At this point, two people are known to have been injured. Agrilogistics and packaging-industry enterprises came under attack. All relevant services are working at the sites. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," Odesa Oblast Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper said on social media after 11 a.m. on November 16.

Earlier, he reported that "at night, Russian forces once again launched a massive attack on Odesa Oblast. Infrastructure facilities were damaged. Several private houses were damaged as a result of falling debris and blast waves. Windows in the buildings were shattered. Fires also broke out. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties. All relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack."

Russia attacked the energy infrastructure again: parts of six regions are without power16.11.26, 11:55 • 1928 views

Chernihiv

"The enemy attacked two enterprises in the city. Unfortunately, two people were killed as a result of the attack," Chernihiv City Military Administration Head Dmytro Bryzhanskyi said on social media at around 1 p.m. on November 16.

Julia Shramko

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